Federal agency's multi-year review process will provide multiple opportunities for public participation

Diablo Canyon Power Plant, on the coast of California. (Credit: Doc Searls from Santa Barbara, USA/ Wikipedia)

The federal Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) determined today that Pacific Gas and Electric Company’s (PG&E) License Renewal Application (LRA) for extended operations of Diablo Canyon Power Plant (DCPP) is sufficient for its review. The NRC’s determination of sufficiency now allows PG&E to continue operating Units 1 and 2 at DCPP past their current licenses (2024 and 2025, respectively), while the LRA is under review.

As the agency fully evaluates PG&E’s application, the multi-year review process will provide opportunities for public participation.

PG&E filed the LRA on Nov. 7, at the state’s direction, to ensure electric reliability for all Californians. The facility is the state’s largest power plant and producer of clean energy, generating enough carbon-free electricity to meet the needs of three million people.

The announcement comes after the California Public Utility Commission voted last week to approve the ratemaking design and new retirement dates for Diablo Canyon’s Units 1 and 2, now 2029 and 2030 respectively.

“PG&E remains committed to complying with energy policies to ensure the state has the option to keep DCPP online past 2025 to ensure electricity reliability as California continues toward its clean energy future,” Maureen Zawalick, DCPP Vice President, said. “We are grateful for the opportunity to continue providing homes and businesses across California with safe, clean, and affordable power.”

Source: Company Press Release