NRC to extend Monticello power plant license. (Credit: Markus Distelrath from Pixabay)

Minnesota-based electric and natural gas utility Northern States Power seeks to extend the operating license of its Monticello nuclear reactor in Minnesota by another two decades.

Monticello is a boiling-water nuclear power plant located about 35 miles (56km) northwest of Minneapolis, in Monticello, Minnesota, along the Mississippi River.

The plant is owned by Xcel Energy, a US-regulated electric utility and natural gas company based in Minneapolis.

In November 2006, the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) granted the initial renewal of the license, allowing Monticello to operate through September 2030.

Northern States Power has filed an application with NRC to extend the already-renewed operating license of the Monticello reactor by additional 20 years.

NRC is planning to carry out an in-person meeting on 22 March to discuss the environmental review process for the potential extension.

In addition to meeting this month, NRC will also conduct the additional virtual public meeting before the deadline of 10 April 2023.

Several states in the US aim to move from fossil-fuelled power plants to renewable electricity sources like wind and solar to meet their clean energy goals, reported Reuters.

Last year, the largest share of power generated in Minnesota came from coal, followed by nuclear, wind, natural gas and other fuels such as solar, wood and hydro.

Around 93 nuclear reactors operating in the US, have initially operated with 40-year permits, with most of them already requested 20 years extension, said the publication.