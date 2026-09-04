NT1 explores mineral assets for REEs, niobium and IOCG deposits. Credit: Phawat/Shutterstock.com.

Australian mineral exploration company NT1 has entered into an agreement to merge with Plutonian Acquisition Corp. II (Plutonian II), a special purpose acquisition company, for an estimated enterprise value of $500m (A$694.24m).

The transaction, contemplated under a Business Combination Agreement, is set to list the combined entity on the New York Stock Exchange.

Completion is anticipated in 2027, pending necessary approvals and customary conditions.

Under the terms, NT1 shareholders will exchange their shares for those of a newly incorporated Cayman Islands exempted company, valued at $10 per share.

NT1 primarily explores mineral assets in Western Australia and the Northern Territory for rare earth elements (REEs), niobium and iron oxide copper-gold (IOCG) deposits.

This strategic move aims to bolster the company’s growth and exploration activities and enhance its position in the critical minerals market by accessing US capital markets. The merger will allow for further financing opportunities.

NT1 chief financial officer Frank Jiang said: “This transaction represents a defining moment for NT1. By joining forces with Plutonian II, we unlock new pathways to capital and broaden our global reach.

“Worldwide demand for rare earths and strategic minerals continues to rise. We believe NT1 is uniquely placed to deliver sustainable growth and contribute meaningfully to international supply chains.”

Plutonian II specialises in share exchanges, asset acquisitions and similar business combinations.

Post-transaction, NT1 will maintain its existing management and organisational structure.

Plutonian II CEO Wei Kwang NG said: “We are pleased to enter into a definitive business combination agreement with NT1 Resources.

“We believe this transaction will provide NT1 with a strong public-market platform to advance its exploration strategy and pursue long-term value creation, and we look forward to working closely with the NT1 team toward a successful closing.”