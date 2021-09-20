Wells 7/11-14 S and A will be drilled from the Mærsk Integrator drilling facility in position 57°06'12.674"N and 2°37'41.559"E

NPD grants drilling permit for wells 7/11-14 S and A in production licence 906. (Credit: Norwegian Petroleum Directorate)

The Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) has granted Aker BP ASA a drilling permit for wells 7/11-14 S and A, cf. Section 13 of the Resource Management Regulations.

Wells 7/11-14 S and A will be drilled from the Mærsk Integrator drilling facility in position 57°06’12.674″N and 2°37’41.559″E.

The drilling programme for wells 7/11-14 S and A relates to the drilling of a wildcat well and an appraisal well in production licence 906. Aker BP ASA is the operator with an ownership interest of 60 per cent. The other licensees are Longboat Energy Norge AS (20 per cent) and DNO Norge AS (20 per cent).

The area in this licence consists of parts of blocks 7/11 and 7/12. The wells will be drilled about 13 kilometres west of the Ula field.

Production licence 906 was awarded on 2 March 2018 (APA 2017). These are the first and second exploration wells to be drilled in the licence.

The permit is contingent on the operator securing all other permits and consents required by other authorities prior to commencing the drilling activity.

