Nordex to supply wind turbines for 48MW Ljungbyholm wind farm in Sweden. (Credit: Pixabay/TeeFarm)

German wind turbine-manufacturer Nordex has received an order from Nordic developer OX2 to supply turbines for the 48MW Ljungbyholm wind farm in Sweden.

Under the contract, Nordex will supply 12 units of N149/4.0-4.5 wind turbines for the project. The contract also includes a premium service agreement with a term of 30-years.

The wind turbine-manufacturer will install the wind turbines on tubular steel towers with hub heights of 125 metres and total height not to exceeding 200 meters.

Nordex Group CSO Patxi Landa said: “We are delighted that OX2 has again chosen our Delta4000 turbines. This is a proof of confidence in our technology. And the service contract of 30 years is also a clear sign of confidence in our service and maintenance expertise as OEM.”

The wind turbines can be operated flexibly in different modes

According to Nordex, the N149/4.0-4.5 wind turbines can be operated flexibly in different modes as per the requirements of the project.

The Ljungbyholm wind farm will be constructed near the town of Kalmar in southern Sweden.

Construction of infrastructure works is planned to commence this spring, while the installation of the first wind turbine components is scheduled to commence in early next year.

Once operational in mid-2021, the wind project will be capable of feeding approximately 150GWh of electricity to the Swedish grid every year.

Recently, Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust (ORIT) has signed an agreement with OX2 to acquire the Ljungbyholm wind project.

Earlier this year, Nordex was selected by Ardian and OX2 to supply 53 of 5MW class turbines for their 286MW Andberg wind farm to be located in Sweden.