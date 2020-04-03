The two turbines are scheduled to be commissioned by the end of April. They will then supply around 7,500 Dutch households with clean electricity each year

Image: Nordex installs onshore turbine with largest rotor in the Netherlands. (Credit: Pixabay/JacLou DL)

Despite the coronavirus crisis and whilst taking all possible precautionary measures, the Nordex Group installed the first of two N149/4.0-4.5 turbines in the Netherlands at the end of March as part of the Heibloem wind farm, with this turbine boasting the largest onshore rotor diameter in the country. With the dimensions of the 149-metre rotor and an installed rated output of 4.5 MW, the exceptionally high-yielding turbine sets new standards in terms of economic efficiency in the Netherlands.

The customer is Coöperatie Zuidenwind, and the wind farm is being built near Roermond in the Dutch province of Limburg near the Meuse. Here, the average wind speed is 6.8 m/s. With a hub height of 125 metres, the turbines can also use higher air layers to optimally exploit the full potential of the medium wind location, thus generating the highest possible energy yield annually.

The two turbines are scheduled to be commissioned by the end of April. They will then supply around 7,500 Dutch households with clean electricity each year.

Source: Company Press Release