The second phase of the wind project will see an addition of another 32 turbines

Construction on the second phase of Wieringermeer wind project is under way. (Credit: Myriam Zilles/Pixabay)

Nordex Group has announced the completion of the first phase of the 300MW Wieringermeer wind project for its client Vattenfall.

The wind farm was connected to the grid in August, following the installation of last of 50 N117/3600 turbines.

Located 60km north of Amsterdam, the Wieringermeer wind farm will feature a total of 82 turbines, after the completion of the second phase.

The German wind turbine maker said that the construction on the second phase of the project is already under way.

Nordex stated: “The specific requirements of this project forced Nordex Group to modify its processes. For example, a token-based permitting system ensured that it was possible to safely assign multiple construction teams reliably to specific turbines. This approach avoided work scope conflicts and maximised efficiency.”

Wieringermeer phase 2 will feature 32 turbines

In the second phase, the wind farm will see the installation of another 32 N117/3600 turbines.

In September 2018, Vattenfall had awarded a contract to Nordex to deliver the turbines for the planned expansion of the wind farm.

The contract includes the delivery and installation of the turbines as well as providing services for at least two years.

In November 2017, Microsoft signed 10-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with Vattenfall for power generated by the Wieringermeer wind farm.

Upon commissioning of the second phase, the wind farm will generate a total of around 1.3 terawatt hours annually.

Recently, Nordex has commenced turbine installation at the 475MW Nysäter wind complex, located in Vasternorrland district of Sweden.

The wind complex will consist of two separate wind farms Hästkullen and Björnlandhöjden, with a capacity of 307MW and 167MW, respectively.

The company will install 104 N149/4.0-4.5 turbines and 10 N131/3900 wind turbines for the project.