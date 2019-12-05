The wind turbine manufacturer will deliver 40 units of AW132/3300 turbines and two AW132/3000 turbines along with a two-year Full Service contract

Image: Nordex Group secures 138MW turbines delivery order in Mexico. Photo: courtesy of Nordex SE.

German wind turbine manufacturer Nordex Group has secured an order to supply and install 138MW of wind turbines for a project in Mexico.

Under the order, the wind turbine manufacturer will deliver 40 units of AW132/3300 turbines and two AW132/3000 turbines along with a two-year full service contract.

The wind farm is being built in the state of Tamaulipas in the north-east of Mexico. Close to this wind farm is a 180MW wind farm that features AW125/3000 turbines, which was built by Nordex last year.

The turbines with a 120m hub height will be installed on concrete towers built by the company at its plant in Marin in the Mexican state of Nuevo Leon.

Installation of the turbines will begin in spring 2020.

The wind turbine manufacturer has installed over 27GW capacity of wind energy in more than 40 markets.

Nordex has manufacturing facilities in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the US, India, Argentina and Mexico.

Other contracts of Nordex

In November this year, the company secured an order to supply turbines for three wind farms with a combined capacity of 248MW in Turkey.

Nordex delivered 21 units of N149/4.0-4.5 turbines with a 4.8MW rated capacity for the 110.8MW Ömerli wind farm and 22 units of N117/3675 turbines for the Sibel project.

Both the orders were placed by Boydak Enerji and also include premium service for the turbines for ten years.

Additionally, the company has secured a contract from an unnamed utility to deliver 14 N149/4.0-4.5 turbines in the 4.8MW mode for 67MW wind farm in the Marmara region.

In September this year, the company secured an order from Ulusoy Enerjito to deliver turbines for the 110MW Söke wind farm in Turkey.

Nordex delivered 23 units of its N149/4.0-4.5 turbines in the 4.8MW mode along with a 10-year service contract for the project.

Upon completion of the project in 2020, the turbines with hub heights of 105 metres will supply more than 286GWh of clean electricity yearly.