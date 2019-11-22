The announcement comes as the company seeks to boost to boost transmission network in the country

Image: NGCP seeks to boost transmission network in the country. Photo: courtesy of Sebastián Faune from Pixabay.

Philippines’ sole transmission service provider National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) has launched P463bn ($9.1bn) investment programme for the development of transmission projects, over 10 year period.

The investment forms part of the NGCP’s Transmission Development Plan (TDP), which prioritises projects to improve transmission backbones and alternative transmission corridors.

The company’s projects that will receive funding boost include the 500kV Substation Projects (Taguig and Marilao) and 230kV substation projects (Pasay, Navotas and Antipolo), which intend to fill the load growth of Metro Manila.

The investment will support the development of the Cebu-Bohol 230kV interconnection project in Bohol Island; the Nabas-Caticlan-Boracay interconnection project in Boracay Island; the Visayas Voltage improvement project to improve the power quality in Visayas; and the Mindanao 230kV backbone project to upgrade the transmission capacity in the region.

Other projects that will also receive financing include the Mindanao Substation Upgrading Project to increase the substation capacity; and the Kabacan 138kV Substation Project to enhance power reliability in southwestern Mindanao.

MVIP is considered as the largest energy infrastructure in the country

NGCP said it also nearing completion of the largest energy infrastructure in the country Mindanao-Visayas Interconnection Project (MVIP), which is scheduled to be commissioned by December 2020.

The firm, in a statement, said: “We are dedicated to completing the MVIP by December 2020 not only because we committed this, but also because interconnection among the three main grids is long overdue.

“The interconnection of Visayas and Mindanao was first proposed by government in 1984; but it was private entity NGCP which brought the government’s decades old plan from the feasibility stage to the implementation and completion stage.

“Our projects, which will be worth PhP188 billion by end of 2019, and those in the pipeline, are meticulously planned by our engineers and updated year after year with careful consideration for the needs of every single area in the country.”

In 2017, General Electric (GE) had partnered with NGCP for the construction of the 500kV Bataan transmission line and substation project in Hermosa, Philippines.

The project aims to produce power to Bataan and Zambales. The substation has a combined dependable capacity of over 4000MW and acts as a connection point for power.