NextEra and Meta sign 2.5GW clean energy agreements in US

Meta aims to operate with 100% clean energy. Credit: NextEra Energy.

NextEra Energy Resources and Meta have reached approximately 2.5GW of clean energy contracts in the US.

These agreements comprise 11 power purchase agreements (PPAs) and two energy storage agreements (ESAs), supporting Meta’s goal of powering its operations with 100% clean energy.

Up to 2.1GW of clean energy will be sourced from nine solar projects spanning three key US markets, including the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), Southwest Power Pool (SPP), and Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO).

The remaining capacity, which will be delivered through two PPAs and two ESAs, will come from four projects, covering 190MW of solar power and 168MW of battery storage in Valencia and De Baca counties.

Meta energy head Urvi Parekh said: “We are proud to continue our collaboration with NextEra Energy Resources in advancing energy infrastructure and storage solutions.

“The integration of 2.1GW across ERCOT, SPP and MISO, along with more than 350MW from the three-way collaboration with PNM in New Mexico, to support our data centre operations, demonstrate how industry cooperation can drive technological progress and strengthen America’s energy infrastructure.”

The total 2.5GW of projects across 13 sites are set to come online between 2026 and 2028.

Together, these projects are expected to generate up to 2,440 construction jobs, stimulate local economic growth, and accelerate technological innovation in the energy sector.

NextEra Energy Resources president and CEO Brian Bolster said: “As one of America’s largest energy infrastructure builders, NextEra Energy Resources is powering America’s technology growth with new energy infrastructure. The company has actively engaged with hyperscalers to support their data centre operations and further drive America’s leadership.

“We are incredibly excited to grow our collaboration with Meta, one of America’s iconic companies. These agreements demonstrate our continued commitment to bring energy solutions to help grow the American economy, drive innovation and ensure the US wins the AI race.”

These projects build on nearly 500MW of operating capacity that Meta is already supporting through prior agreements with NextEra Energy Resources.

In a similar context, NextEra Energy and Google Cloud announced an expanded collaboration focused on energy and technology in multiple sites across the US.

They plan to jointly develop several new data centre campuses at gigawatt scale, along with the necessary power generation and capacity.

The companies currently have approximately 3.5GW either operating or under contract.

Earlier in October this year, Treaty Oak Clean Energy signed long-term PPAs with Meta Platforms for two utility-scale solar projects: 185MW AC Beekman Solar and 200MW AC Hollis Creek Solar in Louisiana.