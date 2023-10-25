Once completed, the 25 clean energy projects, which include three offshore wind farms, 14 new solar projects, six wind repowering projects, one new wind project, and one return-to-service hydroelectric project, will produce enough electricity to power 2.6 million New York households and meet about 12% of the state's electricity requirements

New York State to add 6.4GW of clean energy capacity from 25 renewable energy projects, which include three offshore wind facilities. (Credit: Thomas G. from Pixabay)

New York State has awarded conditional contracts for three offshore wind and 22 land-based renewable energy projects, which will have a combined capacity of 6.4GW.

Once completed, the 25 clean energy projects will produce electricity to power 2.6 million New York households and meet about 12% of the state’s electricity requirements.

The three offshore wind projects that were awarded by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) represent over 4GW of clean energy. These include 1.4GW Attentive Energy One, 1.3GW Community Offshore Wind, and 1.3GW Excelsior Wind.

Together, the three projects are estimated to contribute over $15bn in-state spending as well as generate more than 4,200 family sustaining jobs over the projects’ 25-year lifespan.

Besides, the offshore wind facilities will mitigate more than seven million metric tons of carbon dioxide per year.

The Attentive Energy One project is being developed by TotalEnergies, Rise Light & Power, and Corio Generation while the Excelsior Wind facility is being developed by Vineyard Offshore.

RWE Offshore Renewables and National Grid Ventures are developing the Community Offshore Wind project.

The 22 land-based renewable energy projects selected include 14 new solar projects, six wind repowering projects, one new wind project, and one return-to-service hydroelectric project. Put together, the facilities will have a combined capacity of 2.4GW.

According to the New York government, the land-based projects will power more than 560,000 households annually for a minimum period of 20 years.

The projects will also drive over $4bn in direct investments and generate more than 4,100 jobs across the state.

NYSERDA is also awarding $300m in state investment to enable the development of two supply chain facilities. These include a nacelle manufacturing and assembly facility of GE Vernova and a blade manufacturing plant of LM Wind Power Blades USA.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said. “An investment of this magnitude is about more than just fighting climate change – we’re creating good-paying union jobs, improving the reliability of our electric grid, and generating significant benefits in disadvantaged communities.

“Today, we are taking action to keep New York’s climate goals within reach, demonstrating to the nation how to recalibrate in the wake of global economic challenges while driving us toward a greener and more prosperous future for generations to come.”