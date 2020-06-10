At the time of closing of the transaction, Artemis and New Gold will also enter into a gold stream agreement

Artemis will acquire the project through its wholly owned subsidiary BW Gold. (Credit: Pixabay/Erik Stein)

New Gold has signed an agreement to sell its Blackwater gold project in central British Columbia to Artemis Gold for a price of CAD190m ($142m) in cash.

Under the terms of the agreement, Artemis will acquire all of New Gold’s property, assets and rights related to the project.

Following the completion of the acquisition, BW will own a 100% interest in the Blackwater gold project.

For the sale of the project, New Gold will receive an initial cash payment of CAD140m ($104.5m) at the closing of the transaction.

The Canadian-focused gold mining company will receive the remaining amount twelve months following the closing of the acquisition.

Artemis is expected to fund the initial payment for the acquisition through an equity financing that will be completed before the closing of the transaction.

With Federal and Provincial Environmental Assessment (EA) approvals in place, the Blackwater gold project is said to offer the possibility of the start of construction in near-term.

Artemis to take revised approach to develop the Blackwater project

Artemis said that the Blackwater project holds robust economics based on the 2014 feasibility study.

However, the company intends to achieve improved economics and financeability against the feasibility study.

Artemis plans to cut initial capital expenditures by staging the mine throughput ramp-up.

Based on the revised approach to the project, the company also plans to prepare an updated Pre-Feasibility Study for the project over the next three months.

At the time of closing of the transaction, Artemis and New Gold will enter into a gold stream agreement, under which New Gold will buy 8% of the refined gold produced from the Blackwater project.

The completion of the transaction is subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including the receipt of certain regulatory approvals.