New Earth set to launch exploration campaign at Lucky Boy project

Geochemical surveys will collect detailed soil and rock chemistry data, crucial for identifying potential uranium deposit areas. Credit: RHJPhotos/Shutterstock.com.

Canada-based mineral exploration company New Earth Resources is set to begin exploration activities at its Lucky Boy Uranium Project in Gila County, Arizona.

The site, which has a history of uranium production, will see exploration efforts commence on or around 21 January 2026.

This phase aims to advance the understanding of uranium mineralisation within the project area.

The exploration programme includes geological mapping, geochemical analyses and scintillometer surveys.

The company will use advanced tools such as handheld X-ray fluorescence and laser induced breakdown spectroscopy analysers for real-time elemental analysis to support these initiatives.

These combined efforts aim to evaluate potential uranium resources and better define the geological features of the site.

Geological mapping will focus on identifying rock formations and structural features essential for successful exploration.

Geochemical surveys will gather detailed data on soil and rock chemistry, crucial for identifying areas with potential uranium deposits.

Scintillometer surveys will provide real-time radioactivity measurements, highlighting prospective zones for further investigation.

New Earth Resources CEO Lawrence Hay said: “We are incredibly excited to announce the mobilisation of this phase of our exploration programme at our past-producing, flagship uranium property, the Lucky Boy project.

“With exploration activities commencing imminently, this marks an important step in advancing the project and unlocking its full potential.”

Earlier this month, New Earth Resources outlined plans for an exploration initiative at the Strange Lake Project, a property with rare earth element (REE) potential in Quebec, Canada.

The exploration programme for this project encompasses regional prospecting, airborne geophysical studies and regional geochemical surveys designed to generate data layers for future targeting and area reduction.

The Strange Lake Project comprises 23 claims covering around 1,102 hectares, for which New Earth Resources holds an option to earn a 100% interest.

The company’s planned activities will concentrate on locating outcrops and geological features indicative of REE mineralisation.

In November 2025, New Earth Resources executed an option agreement with Northex Capital Partners for the acquisition of the Red Wine rare earth project in Labrador, Canada.