IKEA is aiming towards emission-free deliveries by 2025

IKEA partners with Neste. (Credit: Neste)

Neste and IKEA Finland are offering lower emission home deliveries for Finnish consumers. Since the fall of 2019, IKEA has gradually started using Neste MY Renewable Diesel in its home deliveries in the Helsinki capital region and around Raisio, a town in south-western Finland. Neste MY Renewable Diesel is already used annually for almost 25,000 home deliveries in the capital region and for 6,500 deliveries in the Turku region. With the use of Neste MY Renewable Diesel, IKEA Finland is able to reduce its carbon footprint by up to 90% over the fuel’s life cycle compared to fossil diesel.

The adoption of Neste MY Renewable Diesel is part of IKEA’s sustainability strategy which, for example, includes the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions of home deliveries.

“We want to lead the way of sustainability also in the field of logistics. In addition to renewable fuels, home deliveries with trucks that use biogas and electricity are part of our steps towards climate positivity. Consumers also want a lower carbon footprint from their home deliveries, as well as more environmentally friendly packaging materials ‒ we want to provide this service to our customers,” says Tiina Suvanto, Sustainability Manager of IKEA Finland.

By 2025, IKEA aims to have completely emission-free home deliveries throughout the Group. IKEA has already adopted the use of electric vehicles for home deliveries in Tampere in October 2019. The use of Neste MY Renewable Diesel helps IKEA to reach its sustainability targets in Finland.

All solutions are needed to combat climate change

”In order to achieve Finland’s target for carbon neutrality by 2035, all solutions are needed. Reducing road transportation emissions is key for achieving the goal, and for example, logistics companies play an important role in reducing their own carbon footprint. By choosing Neste MY Renewable Diesel, produced from entirely renewable raw materials IKEA is able to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions. The use of renewable diesel also demonstrates IKEA Finland being a forerunner in value-based choices”, says Joni Pihlström, Vice President, B2B Sales at Neste.

Neste MY Renewable Diesel is a Finnish innovation developed by Neste. The fuel is already available in 53 light traffic stations and in 19 heavy traffic stations in Finland. Nationally, already one of five Finnish diesel drivers choose Neste MY Renewable Diesel at stations where it is available. In the capital region stations, almost 30% of diesel drivers choose this alternative.

Source: Company Press Release