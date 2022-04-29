Hamlet will be considered as a tie-back to the Neptune-operated Gjøa semi-submersible platform

Neptune Energy confirms oil and gas discovery at Hamlet. (Credit: Wonita or Troy Janzen from Pixabay)

Neptune Energy and its partners today announced the discovery of oil and gas at the Hamlet exploration wells (PL153) in the Norwegian sector of the North Sea.

In-place volumes discovered in the Hamlet structure are estimated to be in the range of 5-11 million standard cubic metres (MSm3) or 30-70 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe). Work is continuing to confirm potential recoverable resources, but Neptune’s preliminary estimate is 8-24 mmboe.

Located 58 kilometres west of Florø, Norway, at a water depth of 358 metres, Hamlet will be considered as a tie-back to the Neptune-operated Gjøa semi-submersible platform.

Hamlet is a new discovery in the Gjøa area, where Neptune already operates two fields. The Wintershall Dea-operated fields Vega and Nova are also tied back to the Gjøa platform.

Neptune Energy’s Managing Director for Norway and the UK, Odin Estensen, said: “This discovery is in line with Neptune’s strategy to focus on exploration around existing hubs, enabling us to fast-track development, and to keep costs down and carbon emissions low. A potential field development would build on our experiences from recent successful developments of the Duva field and Gjøa P1 segment.”

The drilling program comprised a main-bore (35/9-16S) with a side-track (35/9-16A). Both wells found hydrocarbons, and the sidetrack confirmed an oil/water contact at 2662 metres total vertical depth. Neptune and its partners have initiated studies to consider development options for the discovery.

Neptune Energy’s Director of Exploration & Development in Norway, Steinar Meland, added: “The Hamlet exploration well confirms the extended potential of the Agat play, previously only developed and produced in the Neptune-operated Duva Field. Neptune plans to drill a further exploration well, the Ofelia prospect, in the same play later this year.”

Hamlet was drilled by the Deepsea Yantai, a semi-submersible rig, owned by CIMC and operated by Odfjell Drilling.

Hamlet-partners: Neptune Energy (operator and 30%), Petoro (30%), Wintershall Dea (28%), OKEA (12%).

Source: Company Press Release