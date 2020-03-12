Located near Kilmaley, Co. Clare, the 14.1MW Letteragh Wind Farm has been operational since fourth quarter of last year.

Natural Power advises on Irish wind deal. (Credit: Natural Power.)

Natural Power has acted as technical advisor to Greencoat Renewables for its recent acquisition of Letteragh Wind Farm in the west of Ireland.

David Dunne, Operations Manager at Natural Power Ireland and due diligence lead for the project said: “This project represents a further expansion of Greencoat Renewables’ portfolio in Ireland and the continuance of Natural Power’s strong track record of delivering technical due diligence services to the Irish market.

“Letteragh Wind Farm, which was developed by Seahound Wind Developments Ltd., benefitted from a robust project development, and the collaborative due diligence process from the seller’s team, Greencoat Renewables and the respective advisors, ensured an effective transaction which we were pleased to support.”

The 14.1MW Letteragh Wind Farm is located near Kilmaley, Co. Clare and has been operational since Q4 2019.

Patrick Maguire, Asset Manager with Greencoat Renewables said: “This is our sixteenth wind farm acquisition in the Republic of Ireland bringing our total capacity to 476MW. Natural Power supported us on the technical due diligence for the acquisition. The team has a deep knowledge of the Irish renewables market and provided a high quality service.”

Natural Power’s global due diligence team provides services throughout all stages of the transaction cycle, from initial risk assessment and reporting in early transaction stages through to comprehensive reporting for credit-committee or data room presentation at final bid stage or financial close.

Source: Company Press Release