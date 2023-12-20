The well encountered a gas column with a thickness of over 230m in an Oligocene sandstone reservoir and achieved a flow rate of more than 30mmscf/d

Abu Dhabi-headquartered energy Mubadala Energy has discovered a ‘significant’ gas in South Andaman, offshore Indonesia.

The discovery was made by drilling the Layaran-1 Exploration well in the South Andaman block, located around 100km offshore of North Sumatra province.

The well, drilled to a depth of 4,208m in 1,207m water depth, encountered a gas column with a thickness of over 230m in an Oligocene sandstone reservoir. It also achieved a flow rate of more than 30mmscf/d.

According to the company, the discovery may contain more than six trillion cubic feet (tcf) of gas-in-place.

Mubadala Energy CEO Mansoor Mohamed Al Hamed said: “With our strategy to expand our gas portfolio to support the energy transition, this development offers material commercial opportunities and adds momentum to our strategic growth story.

“This is not only a significant development for Mubadala Energy but a huge milestone for Indonesia’s and Southeast Asia’s energy security. We are proud to have achieved this by leveraging our world-class technical and operational capabilities.”

Mubadala Energy holds an 80% working interest in South Andaman and operates the South Andaman Gross Split PSC.

Layaran-1 is the first deepwater well operated by the company. The positive result may lead to additional exploration drilling activities next year, Mubadala Energy added.

The latest discovery follows the company’s successes of Timpan-1 in Andaman-II and Cengkih-1 in SK320 in Malaysia.

Last month, Mubadala Energy entered into a Joint Study Agreement (JSA) with PT Pertamina Geothermal Energy (PGE) and Chevron New Energies International (Chevron) to explore the geothermal potential in Kotamobagu, North Sulawesi, Indonesia.