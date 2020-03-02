The drill programme is focused on testing down plunge extensions of existing high grade mineralisation at Burnakura and Gabanintha projects

Yagahong oblique view looking to the north-west. (Credit: Monument Mining.)

Canadian mining firm Monument Mining has initiated drilling programme, comprising 38 holes to be drilled up to 4,580m, at its Burnakura and Gabanintha gold projects in Western Australia.

The drilling programme is aimed at testing few exploration targets identified through geological interpretation of data collected last year, drilling results from prior years and structural geological studies, said the firm.

In addition, the drill programme is focused on testing down plunge extensions of existing high grade mineralisation at Alliance, New Alliance and NOA deposits at Burnakura project, along with the North of NOA7/8 (NOA 9) target, and Yagahong at Gabanintha project.

Monument said that the 3D structural study completed in 2019, has been used to refine the drill targets, and is an extension to the drill programme carried out in 2018, which intersected 1.3m at 26.8g/t at Alliance in a hole that was drilled 170m down dip from existing mineralisation.

The programme includes 920m of air core (AC) drilling to test the NOA 9 target, which is an under-explored area, and the drilling is said to help collect geological evidence for continuity of mineralisation and further exploration to assess the potential for repetition of NOA.

Kennedy Drilling will use a Schramm T685W Rotadrill for the drill programme

The company noted that the drilling will take around 20 days, and will be completed in later March 2020. Samples would be sent to ALS lab and assay, and the results are expected by the end of April 2020.

Monument has contracted Kennedy Drilling, to use a Schramm T685W Rotadrill to complete approximately 3,660m of reverse circulation (RC) drilling and 920m of AC drilling. Samples will be assayed for gold and selected samples for multi-element analysis at ALS Geochemistry.

The company has planned 12 holes for 3,080m to test down plunge extension of high grade mineralisation at Alliance, drilled up to 1,005m, New Alliance, up to 850m and NOA, up to 1,225m.

A total of 3 holes are planned to be drilled up to 580m to test down plunge of the north-west plunging high grade Yagahong mineralisation. The deepest hole of the program will be drilled 350m depth, targeting down plunge of the NOA 2 mineralisation, which has been previously mined by underground methods.

The AC drilling will comprise approximately 23 holes for 920m and three east-west lines spaced at 250m and 350m with 40m spaced holes are planned to be drilled.