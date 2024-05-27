To be located between Northwest Tasmania and the Latrobe Valley in Victoria, the nearly 345km long interconnector includes HVDC cables, fibre optic cables, and converter stations in both Australian states

MLPL taps Hitachi Energy to drive its 1.5GW Marinus Link interconnector project. (Credit: Marinus Link Pty Ltd)

Hitachi Energy has been selected by Marinus Link (MLPL) to deliver high-voltage direct current (HVDC) technology for the latter’s 1.5GW Marinus Link electricity and telecommunications interconnector in Australia.

To be laid between Northwest Tasmania and the Latrobe Valley in Victoria, the nearly 345km long interconnector includes HVDC cables, fibre optic cables, and converter stations in both the Australian states.

The Marinus Link project will be implemented in two phases. The first stage will introduce a 750MW link followed by a second 750MW link in the subsequent phase.

According to MLPL, the Marinus Link interconnector will employ advanced converter technology at both ends of the connection to stabilise and integrate an increasing amount of renewable energy into the power grid.

For the electricity and telecommunications interconnector project, Hitachi Energy will deliver its HVDC Light voltage source converter (VSC) stations in the first phase.

The VSC stations will convert alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) for long-distance transmission and then convert it back to AC for integration into the grid.

Hitachi Energy grid integration business managing director Niklas Persson said: “As Australia is rapidly transforming its grid to support the integration of more clean energy sources, we are proud of our HVDC technology that will help transmit large amounts of electricity with higher stability and lower electrical losses.

“Interconnectors like Marinus Link give customers access to affordable, on-demand renewable energy supply and increase storage capabilities.”

Following the completion of both the stages, the Marinus Link interconnector will have a capacity equal to the power required for 1.5 million Australian households.

Besides, the cable route HVDC system will help eliminate 140 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent emissions by 2050.

The Marinus Link project will also help Tasmania in importing the surplus solar and wind energy generated in Victoria while conserving its hydro resources and storing the excess energy.

MLPL CEO Caroline Wykamp said: “Today, we have taken another firm step towards project execution. With our essential HVDC systems secured, Marinus Link is poised for delivery by the end of the decade.

“Marinus Link is a cornerstone project of the Australian Government’s Rewiring the Nation Plan and is classified as urgent in the Australian Energy Market Operator’s national energy plan.”

MLPL is jointly owned by the Australian, Tasmanian, and Victorian governments. The Australian government holds 49% equity, the Victorian government has 33.3%, while the Tasmanian government owns 17.7% in the project holding company.