The company’s HVDC Light technology is expected to help transfer and integrate huge volumes of wind power efficiently from the SunZia transmission project into the regional power grid

Hitachi Energy has signed a multi-year agreement with Pattern Energy to support high-voltage direct current (HVDC) technologies for the latter’s SunZia transmission project in the US.

Under the agreement, Hitachi Energy will offer service solutions for the SunZia transmission HVDC link which is presently under construction.

Located between central New Mexico and south-central Arizona, the transmission link will connect the 3.5GW SunZia wind project in New Mexico to Arizona and Western states.

The 885.14km, ±525kV HVDC transmission line will have the capacity to transport 3GW of clean and renewable energy.

Upon achieving complete operations, the SunZia wind project will deliver power to around three million Americans.

Pattern Energy operational excellence vice president Paul Haberlein said: “The SunZia transmission and Wind projects provide a roadmap to accelerate the transition to renewable energy.

“SunZia will play a vital role in delivering clean and sustainable energy to Western states. Pattern selected Hitachi Energy, a global technology leader, as our partner to engineer, manufacture and maintain the HVDC converter stations after they enter operation.”

Hitachi Energy said that its HVDC Light technology will help transfer and integrate huge volumes of wind power efficiently from the SunZia transmission project into the regional power grid.

This will considerably boost the availability of sustainable energy for households and businesses across the region once the transmission link enters operation, which is slated to be in 2025.

Hitachi Energy said that the HVDC Light system will be the largest voltage source converter (VSC) installation in the US and one of the longest HVDC connections in the country.

Hitachi Energy HVDC business global head Andreas Berthou said: “We’re proud to be selected once again to provide our unique service expertise to keep the important SunZia link operating at maximum efficiency, performance, and reliability.

“With our service solutions, we are building a partnership ecosystem to ensure continued support to the HVDC link throughout its lifetime, delivering cutting edge digital service with sustainability and customer-value at its core.”