Mitsubishi Power will supply M701JAC gas turbines. (Credit: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries)

Mitsubishi Power, a subsidiary of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI), has won a turnkey contract to build three power plants totalling 1.9GW capacity, in Sodegaura City, Chiba Prefecture, Japan.

The power solutions company received the contract from Chiba-Sodegaura Power, a special-purpose company owned by Japanese utility Tokyo Gas.

Under the terms of the contract, Mitsubishi Power will supply three of its gas turbine combined cycle (GTCC) 650MW class natural gas-fired units.

The project, a joint venture between MHI and Mitsubishi Electric, covers engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) works under the contract.

Mitsubishi Power will supply M701JAC gas turbines, its advanced, high-performance model, which will serve as the core equipment for the proposed GTCC power plants.

The gas turbines to be supplied are capable of hydrogen co-firing, and the plant will be designed to be converted to 100% hydrogen firing with minimal rebuilding.

In addition to the gas turbines, MHI will also supply steam turbines, heat recovery steam generators and flue gas desulfurisation systems.

Mitsubishi Electric will supply generators and electrical products.

According to the construction plan, the power plants have been designed to achieve minimal environmental impact and support future decarbonisation.

The two companies have also signed a full-scope long-term service agreement (LTSA).

The power plants are expected to commence commercial operations in the 2029 fiscal year.

Mitsubishi Power is working on the development of various technologies to support reliable power supplies, both in Japan and abroad.

Through the project, the company aims to help mitigate the reliability issues related to power supply that have occurred during Japan’s high-load periods in recent years.

Recently, Mitsubishi Power has secured an order for two M701JAC gas turbines for a 1,600MW natural gas-fired gas turbine combined cycle (GTCC) power plant in the Republic of Uzbekistan.

The natural gas-fired power plant will be built in the Syrdarya region, about 150km south of Tashkent, Uzbekistan’s capital.

Mitsubishi Power has agreed to supply two high-efficiency gas turbines as the core equipment for the GTCC project and has also signed a long-term service agreement (LTSA).