McDermott International has won a contract from a subsidiary of BHP pertaining to the Trion field development in the Mexican part of the Gulf of Mexico.

As per the contract awarded by BHP Billiton Petróleo Operaciones de México, McDermott will deliver pre-front-end engineering design (pre-FEED) services for a floating production unit (FPU) at the field.

The floating production unit will be installed in a water depth of about 2,500m.

McDermott’s scope includes engineering tasks associated with the configuration, sizing and preliminary analysis of the floating production unit, which includes topsides, risers, hull, and mooring.

The Trion field is located nearly 30km south of the US/Mexico border and about 180km from the Mexican coastline.

McDermott did not reveal the exact contract value, but said that it is under $50m.

The EPC contractor said that it will work alongside Houston Offshore Engineering (HOE) and Wood on the pre-FEED.

McDermott’s Houston office will lead the engineering services, with support from its Mexico City office, while HOE and Wood will provide engineering for the hull and topsides, respectively.

The project management, execution planning, and estimation services will be carried out by McDermott. The company’s Marine Operations will carry out the installation studies, while the technical support for fabrication and integration planning will be taken up by its Mexico-based Altamira Fabrication Yard.

Other contracts awarded for the Trion field development

Apart from McDermott, BHP confirmed that SBM Offshore USA and Technip USA (dba Genesis North America) were selected to undertake an early engineering study for the Trion floating production unit.

Earlier this year, BHP awarded a contract to DORIS for the execution of engineer services for the SURF and export pipeline scopes of work of the Trion field development.

The Trion field, which spans an area of 1,285km2, is located in the Perdido belt. BHP is the operator with a stake of 60% and is partnered by PEMEX Exploration and Production, which holds the remaining 40% stake.