The NFS project is the second phase of the North Field LNG Expansion Project. (Credit: D Thory from Pixabay)

McDermott International has secured a contract from Qatargas to perform front-end engineering and design (FEED) work for Qatar Petroleum’s North Field South (NFS) project.

The NFS project is the second phase of the North Field LNG Expansion Project that is expected to increase Qatar’s LNG production capacity to 126 Mtpa.

Qatargas is executing the project on behalf of Qatar Petroleum.

The FEED contract awarded to McDermott includes the replication of five offshore wellhead platforms.

The company plans to execute the contract from its Doha office.

McDermott Europe, Middle East and Africa senior vice president Tareq Kawash said: “For more than 30 years, McDermott has executed projects in Qatar’s North Field, and we will leverage our experience and local resources to successfully deliver this project.

“As oil and gas field development continues in the region, we are poised to build on this initial work to further support Qatargas as they progress the subsequent phases of the NFS project.”

In April last year, Qatar Petroleum announced the start of a development drilling campaign on its North Field East Project (NFE).

Using a jack-up rig “GulfDrill Lovanda” that is managed and operated by GulfDrill, the first of 80 NFE wells was spudded on 29 March 2020.

The North gas field, which was discovered in 1971, is located 80km off the coast of the Qatar peninsula. It has been in production since 1997.

In May 2019, Qatar Petroleum awarded the FEED contract to McDermott for offshore pipelines and topsides facilities, as part of the North Field expansion project.

In November of that year, McDermott announced the completion of fabrication work for the first two jackets needed for offshore facilities of the project.