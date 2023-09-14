The 200MWac / 261MWdc Pleasant Valley Solar project, upon reaching operational status, will become the largest solar installation within the Idaho Power service area

Key stakeholders gather to celebrate the groundbreaking of the 200 MWac / 261 MWdc solar project in Ada County, Idaho. (Credit: Matrix Renewables/ PRNewswire)

Matrix Renewables and rPlus Energies held a groundbreaking ceremony for the Pleasant Valley Solar project, a solar venture boasting a capacity of 200MWac / 261MWdc in Ada County, Idaho, the US. This solar facility, upon reaching operational status, will become the largest solar installation within the Idaho Power service area. Furthermore, it will channel its generated electricity into the very grid that provides power to Meta’s cutting-edge data centre located in Kuna, Idaho.

The hosts of the momentous groundbreaking ceremony were joined by a diverse gathering of attendees, including landowners, project collaborators, local elected representatives, project suppliers, and engaged members of the community.

This groundbreaking event marks a significant milestone, closely following Matrix Renewables’ acquisition of a controlling stake in the Pleasant Valley Solar project from rPlus Energies earlier this summer. brPlus Energies, the original architect of the project, retains a minority ownership stake in this endeavour.

Matrix Renewables Managing Director and head of US Cindy Tindell said: “This groundbreaking is the next big step toward making the Pleasant Valley Solar project a reality for the people and future of Idaho, supporting its transition to locally produced clean, green energy.”

rPlus Energies president and CEO Luigi Resta said: “rPlus is proud to work with Meta and Idaho Power as long-term partners to help achieve their sustainability goals and manage the region’s transition to renewable energy.

“We are equally proud to partner with Matrix Renewables, who share our deep respect and commitment to renewable power generation for Ada County and the surrounding community.”

The project anticipates an extensive engagement with local vendors throughout the construction phase, which is set to have a substantial positive economic impact on the region. This commitment will bolster local businesses, injecting considerable revenue into the area, while also creating approximately 220 jobs tied to construction activities.

The Pleasant Valley Solar project has selected Sundt Renewables for engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services. Additionally, Nextracker will supply the essential racking components, BODEC will contribute high-voltage electrical contracting expertise, and ET Solar will be responsible for furnishing the high-quality solar modules.