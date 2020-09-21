The company has been contracted to complete the phase 1 structural, mechanical and piping package (SMP) for the plant



WestStar Industrial’s engineering contractor business Alltype Engineering has secured a contract to construct an iron ore mining plant at Rio Tinto’s Koodaideri Mine project in Western Australia.

The AUD6m ($4.4m) contract has been awarded by Laing O’Rourke, a construction company.

Under the contract, Alltype Engineering will be responsible to complete the phase 1 structural, mechanical and piping package (SMP) for the mine plant.

The scope of work includes procurement, fabrication, surface protection, pre-assembly and modularisation at the new iron ore mining facility.

WestStar Industrial’s subsidiary will substantially pre-assemble and modularise the structural steel elements and mechanical equipment at its naval base facility.

Located 35km northwest of the Yandicoogina mine in the East Pilbara mining region, the Koodaideri mine is an open-cut project being developed by Rio Tinto.

Initally, it will be developed as a nominal 43Mtpa high-grade, dry processing operation.

Alltype Engineering to complete works on the contract by January 2021

Alltype Engineering managing director Kelvin Andrijich said:“Alltype Engineering undertook a significant strategic shift in direction in 2017, focusing on multidiscipline construction solutions, technology partnerships with OEMs and leveraging off the well-established industry exposure developed over 35 years of operation.

“This strategy continues to unfold with our established local fabrication capability and by building upon successive projects delivered of increasing scale and complexity with existing and new clients.

“The support of our new owner WestStar Industrial allows the group to execute larger contracts previously constrained by working capital, as well as start to expand the operational footprint to the east coast of Australia where there is further market opportunityfor this offering.”

WestStar Industrial said that Laing O’Rourke has developed the execution plan for the Koodaideri project

Furthermore, Alltype Engineering is expected to complete the works on the contract and installations by January 2021.

