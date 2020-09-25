GSGP signed a Pollution Control Agreement with Godo Town, and a Loan Agreement with Ogaki Kyoritsu Bank and Juroku Bank

Wood-based biomass power plant planned in Gifu Prefecture. (Credit: EM80 from Pixabay)

Marubeni Corporation and Chubu Electric Power established a special purpose company, “Gifu Seino Green Power LLC (hereinafter, “GSGP”) to develop a wood-based biomass power plant, “Godo Biomass Power Plant” in Godo Town, Anpachi ,Gifu Prefecture. In addition, GSGP signed a Pollution Control Agreement with Godo Town, and a Loan Agreement with Ogaki Kyoritsu Bank, Ltd. and Juroku Bank Ltd.

This project is to construct and operate a wood-based dedicated biomass power plant with a power generation output of 7,500 kW that mainly uses unused thinned wood produced in Gifu Prefecture.

In the future, based on the Pollution Control Agreement, we will work closely with Godo Town on pollution prevention and environmental conservation efforts, and aim for the start of power plant operations in March 2023 with the understanding and cooperation of the local people and other related parties.

Source: Company Press Release