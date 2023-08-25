According to an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) estimate, landfills contribute approximately 14.3% of fugitive methane emissions in the US

Landfill Power Project. (Credit: Nodal Power/ PRNewswire)

Nodal Power, an enterprise dedicated to the creation and management of landfill gas to energy power facilities, has officially disclosed the successful completion of a $13m seed funding round. This infusion of capital will support the company’s efforts to significantly curtail methane emissions originating from landfills.

The technology developed by Nodal Power holds immense potential in effectively curtailing methane emissions stemming from landfills. Methane, a potent greenhouse gas, possesses a heat-trapping capability 25 times greater than that of carbon dioxide, rendering it a crucial focal point for mitigation efforts. By harnessing the process of methane combustion within a generator, Nodal Power not only diminishes carbon emissions compared to flaring or venting but also transforms an otherwise wasted resource into a valuable utility.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), landfills contribute to approximately 14.3% of fugitive methane emissions in the US. Recent data from NASA indicates that the EPA’s estimations might fall short in quantifying the actual magnitude of methane released into the atmosphere, owing to outdated measurement techniques. The urgency to curtail methane emissions swiftly takes on heightened significance considering its substantial positive environmental impact.

A substantial portion of the funding has already been allocated towards the construction and operation of two power plants within the US. The first site, situated in the southeastern region of the US, facilitates the export of electricity generated through landfill gas to the local utility company. This particular location also features a cutting-edge data centre, enabling efficient economic coordination between the utility and the data centre itself.

The second site, in the mountain west, pioneers a fully sustainable off-grid data centre powered entirely by landfill gas.

Moreover, plans are underway to deploy additional funds for a third site in the US by early 2024.

Nodal Power CEO Bryan Black said: “We’ve developed solutions, specifically for smaller landfills, that allow us to bring these overlooked resources to market.

“Our technology and energy first approach have the potential to make a significant impact on local energy markets.”