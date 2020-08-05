unneng Wind Power is the project company of the offshore wind farm belonging to German developer wpd

Manor Renewable signs contract to power Yunlin Offshore Wind Farm. (Credit: Manor Renewable Energy Ltd)

Manor Renewable Energy (MRE) has signed a contract with Yunneng Wind Power Co. Ltd for the provision of temporary power during the turbine construction phase of the Yunlin Offshore Wind Farm. Yunneng Wind Power Co. Ltd is the project company of the offshore wind farm belonging to German developer wpd AG.

Located around 8 km off the west coast of Taiwan, the project will comprise of 80 Siemens Gamesa SG 8.0-167 DD offshore wind turbines, giving a total capacity of 640 MW; when completed, Yunlin will be one of the biggest wind farms in Taiwan and provide clean electricity to more than 450,000 homes.

This is the first contract that MRE has signed in Taiwan, extending the company’s presence within the global offshore wind sector and building on their portfolio of temporary power provision off the European coastline.

MRE Director Toby Mead said: “We’re hugely excited about establishing an office in Taipei and working on what will hopefully be the first of many projects along the Taiwanese coast; we’ve worked extremely hard to provide the service that we do and that experience will serve us well on this and future APAC projects”.

Source: Company Press Release