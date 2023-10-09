OMM is a wholly owned subsidiary of OM Holdings Limited (ASX: OMH), one of the world’s leading suppliers of manganese ores.

Manganese Mining Licences Granted. (Credit: Zac Edmonds on Unsplash)

Bryah Resources Limited (ASX: BYH, “Bryah” or “the Company”) in conjunction with OM (Manganese) Ltd (OMM) is pleased to announce the grant of two Mining Licences at the Bryah Basin manganese project. Bryah (49%) and OMM (51%) have a Joint Venture (JV) to undertake exploration to test targets in the area, with a view to commencing manganese production. OMM is a wholly owned subsidiary of OM Holdings Limited (ASX: OMH), one of the world’s leading suppliers of manganese ores.

Commenting on the application, Bryah CEO Ashley Jones said: “The Mining Licences that have been granted are an important step in moving the Joint Ventures successful manganese exploration to the production stage. Additional tonnes are expected to be added to the current JORC resource from recent drilling at Red Rum and Brumby Creek West. The Mining Licence applications and environmental permitting process are prerequisites to getting this manganese mining area back into production.”

Two mining licence areas have been granted. M52/ 1088 encompasses the Black Hill JORC resource and the Black Hill Northeast prospect. M52/ 1088 includes the Brumby Creek West, Brumby Creek East, Area 74 JORC resources1 and Redrum project areas.

Drill results from the drilling completed in August 2023 will be released this quarter. The Brumby Creek and Redrum areas had extension drilling completed during this program.

Source: Company Press Release