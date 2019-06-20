The new discoveries in PL338 have combined gross resources in the range of 4-37MMboe

Image: Lundin and partners drilled the Jorvik and Tellus East using the Leiv Eiriksson semi-submersible drilling rig. Photo: courtesy of Lundin Petroleum AB.

Lundin Petroleum has confirmed more oil reserves in the PL338 license on the Utsira High on the Norwegian continental shelf through the drilling of the 16/1-31 S (Jorvik) and (16/1-31 A) Tellus East exploration wells.

The two exploration wells were drilled on the eastern edge of the Edvard Grieg field, which is also located in PL338 and contained in the central North Sea. The Edvard Grieg field, which is operated by Lundin, has been producing since 2015.

The company said that the two oil discoveries in PL338 have combined gross resources in the range of 4-37 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe).

According to the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate, the 16/1-31 S and 16/1-31 A wells, which were classified as wildcat wells, are now being reclassified as appraisal wells.

Both the wells were drilled nearly 4km northeast of the Edvard Grieg platform, 190km west of Stavanger, using the Leiv Eiriksson semi-submersible drilling rig.

At the Jorvik prospect, the well intersected an oil column of about 30m in conglomerates and conglomeratic sandstone, presumably from the Triassic Age. Pressure measurements indicated that the reservoir is in communication with the Edvard Grieg oil and gas field.

At the Tellus East prospect, the exploration well intersected a gross oil column of 60m in porous, weathered basement reservoir with oil/water contact estimated at 1910-1912m below the sea surface.

Lundin, in a statement, said: “The Tellus area on the northern edge of the Edvard Grieg field, is currently producing from two horizontal production wells that have contribution from porous, weathered basement reservoirs and the Tellus East discovery gives further confidence in the basement potential in this area of the Edvard Grieg field.”

Lundin likely to develop the discoveries from the Edvard Grieg platform

The company said that it will evaluate the prospect of developing the two new oil discoveries from the Edvard Grieg platform. It will also simultaneously evaluate other infill targets and tie-in opportunities in the area.

Lundin, through its subsidiary Lundin Norway, is the operator of PL815 with 60% stake, and is partnered by Concedo and Petoro, which hold 20% stake each.