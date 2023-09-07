With a capacity to capture and store 1.5 million tons per annum (mtpa) of carbon dioxide (CO2), Habshan is one of the largest carbon capture projects in the MENA region

Abu Dhabi’s national oil and gas company ADNOC has made a final investment decision (FID) for the development of the Habshan carbon capture, utilisation, and storage (CCUS) project.

The project will be constructed, operated, and maintained by ADNOC Gas on behalf of ADNOC.

It will feature carbon capture units at the existing Habshan gas processing plant, pipeline infrastructure, and a network of wells for CO 2 injection.

The FID is in line with its recently announced net zero by 2045 ambition and forms part of the company’s initial $15bn decarbonization investment in low carbon solutions, said ADNOC.

ADNOC low carbon solutions and international growth executive director Musabbeh Al Kaabi said: “The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has stated that carbon capture and storage is a critical enabler for the world to achieve net zero by mid-century.

“This landmark project is one of many tangible initiatives that ADNOC is delivering as we accelerate our decarbonization plan to meet our net zero by 2045 ambition.

“As ADNOC continues its transformation towards a lower carbon future, it is our intention to make further investments to significantly reduce our emissions, including in carbon capture and storage, and push the boundaries of innovation and technology with our partners, to build on our world-leading legacy and industry leadership in carbon management.”

ADNOC said that the project is part of its wider carbon management strategy, which aims to advance the delivery of ADNOC and the UAE’s decarbonisation goals.

The project will leverage advanced technology to triple its carbon capture capacity to 2.3mtpa, which is equivalent to removing more than 500,000 cars off the road each year.

It will permanently store CO 2 in the deep sub-surface reservoirs using closed-loop CO 2 capture and reinjection technology, as part of its ongoing decarbonization efforts, said ADNOC.

In 2016, ADNOC opened its first carbon capture, transportation and storage facility at Al Reyadah in Abu Dhabi, which captures and processes CO₂ at Emirates Steel Arkan.

Furthermore, the company is working with Occidental to evaluate potential investment opportunities in the UAE and the US, in both carbon capture and storage and direct air capture.