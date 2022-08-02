Lundin Mining is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations and projects in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden and the United States of America, primarily producing copper, zinc, gold and nickel.

Lundin Mining Confirms Sinkhole Near Ojos del Salado Operations in Chile. (Credit: Rar Jay from Pixabay)

Lundin Mining Corporation (“Lundin Mining” or the “Company”) confirms that a sinkhole was detected near to its Minera Ojos del Salado operations in Chile on July 30, 2022.

Upon detection, the area was immediately isolated and the relevant regulatory authorities notified. There has been no impact to personnel, equipment or infrastructure.

The surficial sinkhole has remained stable since detection. Minera Ojos del Salado is conducting a technical analysis and gathering information to determine the cause of the event. The Alcaparrosa mine, which is part of the Minera Ojos del Salado operations, is continuously monitored and no movement has been detected related to the surficial sinkhole.

As a preventive measure, development work in an area of the Alcaparrosa underground mine has been temporarily suspended though is not expected to impact annual guidance for the Candelaria Copper Mining Complex. The Alcaparrosa mine contributes approximately 5% to the overall ore processed annually by the Candelaria Copper Mining Complex.

Source: Company Press Release