LUKOIL started drilling its first exploration well at Block 12.

LUKOIL started drilling its first exploration well at Block 12 located in the southern area of the Gulf of Mexico.

The Yoti West-1Exp well will be drilled by Valaris 8505 semisubmersible rig, which was transported to Block 12 after its successful work at Block 10 (the Sayulita-1EXP well). The exploration will focus on turbidite deposits of Upper and Lower Miocene. Water depth at the drilling site is 207 meters.

Drilling of the Yoti West-1Exp will provide geological and geophysical data needed to make a decision on further exploration of Block 12.

LUKOIL Upstream Mexico (part of LUKOIL Group) acquired licence for exploration and production of hydrocarbons at Block 12 in 2017 following the Shallow Water Bidding Round 2.1. The block is located 50 km off the coast, in the Gulf of Mexico (State of Tabasco, Mexico). Its surface area amounts to 521 square meters, with water depth varying from 150 to 400 m.

The Block 12 joint venture is formed by Eni (40%) and LUKOIL Upstream Mexico (operator, 60%). The parties’ minimum obligations for the early stages of exploration are to drill one well.

