L&T will also provide complete balance of plant (BoP) systems for the Buxar thermal power project

Image: The Buxar thermal power project in Bihar is planned to be built on turnkey basis. Photo: Image by Gordon Johnson from Pixabay.

Larsen & Toubro’s (L&T) Power business has been awarded engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract by India’s SJVN Thermal for the 2x660MW ultra-supercritical power plant in Buxar district in the Indian state of Bihar.

Under the contract, L&T will be responsible for the design, engineering, manufacture, procurement, supply, construction, erection, testing & commissioning of 1,320MW Buxar thermal power project on turnkey basis.

The scope of supply includes steam generator, steam turbine generator, electrostatic precipitator, NOx control system, and flue gas desulphurization (FGD) system.

Additionally, L&T will provide complete balance of plant (BoP) systems including raw water intake system, make-up water system, coal & ash handling system, ash dyke, complete E&I system including switchyard and complete civil, structural and architectural works.

L&T Power & Whole-Time Director-L&T CEO and managing director Shailendra Roy said: “Knowing the importance of this project for the state of Bihar, L&T shall aim to set new benchmarks in completion schedule, quality, safety and equipment/system performance.

“With majority of the equipment including boilers, turbines, generators, etc, being made locally in our world class manufacturing facilities at Hazira, this project will also go a long way in accomplishing the ‘Make in India’ initiative promoted by our Honourable Prime Minister.”

SJVN Thermal is wholly-owned subsidiary of SJVN Limited, which is a joint venture between the Government of India and the Government of Himachal Pradesh and a Mini Ratna public sector undertaking.

Buxar power plant is estimated to cost £1.17bn

Estimated to cost Rs104.3bn (£1.17bn), the Buxar power plant will be based on supercritical technology and will feature latest emission control technology. It will have high efficiency and use less fuel to generate power.

As part of power purchase agreement (PPA), the government of Bihar has agreed to purchase not less than 85% of power generated by the power plant.

Foundation stone for the power plant was laid by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, digitally from Greater Noida in March 2019.