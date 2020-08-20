The system is claimed to be the largest battery energy storage project in the world

The Gateway facility is expected to improve grid reliability. (Credit: PRNewsfoto/LS Power)

US-based power and energy infrastructure owner, LS Power has energised the 250MW Gateway Energy Storage facility in California.

The system is claimed to be the largest battery energy storage project in the world.

Located in the East Otay Mesa community in San Diego County, California, the Gateway facility is expected to improve grid reliability and reduce customer energy costs.

At present, the facility can generate 230MW of power and is expected to lift the capacity to 250MW by the end of this month.

LS Power CEO Paul Segal said: “For more than three decades, LS Power has been at the leading edge of our nation’s transition to cleaner, more innovative energy solutions, and we are powering up Gateway Energy Storage as one more component of this vision.

“Through our investments in multiple sectors of the renewables and energy infrastructure space, LS Power is reducing carbon emissions and improving reliability in the markets we serve.”

Other projects operated by LS Power in US

The company also operates the 40MW Vista Energy Storage project in Vista, California, which was previously the largest battery storage project in the US.

LS Power Renewables head John King said: “Gateway and LS Power’s other California-based energy projects will support the state in its clean energy and storage goals.

“LS Power is a first mover in commercializing new technologies and developing new markets.”

The company has additional projects in development or construction phases in California and New York that include the 200MW Diablo in Pittsburg, the 125MW LeConte in Calexico and 316MW Ravenswood Energy Storage in Queens, New York.

Earlier this year, California Independent System Operator (CAISO) chosen LS Power Grid California, a wholly owned subsidiary of LS Power as the project sponsor for the Gates 500kV Dynamic Reactive Power Support Project.