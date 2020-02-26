LONGi has also been selected by Atlas Renewable Energy to supply 122MW of its bifacial modules for a solar plant in Chile

Workers assembling the solar panels at the Pachamama solar plant in Mexico. (Credit: LONGi Solar)

Chinese solar PV manufacturer LONGi Solar has supplied 191MW of solar panels to the Pachamama photovoltaic power plant in central Mexico.

Located in the state of Aguascalientes in central Mexico, the Pachamama solar plant has a total capacity of 375MW. Out of the total capacity, LONGi Solar has supplied panels with 191MW of capacity. The project was completed and handed over to Neoen last month, LONGi stated.

For the Pachamamar solar plant, PowerChina HuaDong Engineering was selected to provide engineering, procurement and commissioning (EPC) contract and the project has been the largest in the Americas taken up by the company.

The Pachamamar solar project is expected to provide a steady stream of clean and sustainable energy for the local community, stimulate local employment and optimise the country’s energy structure.

LONGi selected by Atlas Renewable Energy for solar plant in Chile

Separately, LONGi has been selected by Atlas Renewable Energy to supply 122MW of its bifacial modules for a solar plant in Chile.

As per the Chinese PV-maker, its bi-facial panels can deliver between 7 and 25% more power compared to monofacial panels, increasing the overall productivity of the project.

LONGi Solar vice president Richard For said: “We are very pleased to partner with a leading company such as Atlas Renewable Energy. This is a great step forward for LONGi as we develop the solar market in Latin America.

“With this strategic partnership, LONGi and Atlas Renewable Energy are confident to deliver high-performance PV products and contribute to the energy transformation in Latin America.”

In May 2019, the company introduced its next generation bifacial module, Hi-MO4, based on the new M6 silicon wafers.