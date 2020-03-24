Huaneng’s Gangwu power station is equipped with 221,888 units of LONGi modules

Huaneng’s Gangwu power station is equipped with 221,888 units of LONGi modules, to provide electricity to the households of Guizhou Province. (Credit: LONGi Solar)

China-based solar manufacturer LONGi has supplied Hi-MO 4 mono-crystalline modules to the 80MW Gangwu solar power station in Guizhou Province, China.

Located in Longgu Village, Gangwu Town, the project is funded and constructed by the Huaneng Guanling New Energy Power Generation Company.

LONGi Solar vice president Tang Xuhui said: “LONGi and Huaneng have made full use of their respective advantages since first cooperating and both companies have made great achievements in renewable energy construction.

“LONGi has been focusing on technological innovation and been heavily involved in the photovoltaic industry for many years. The continuous deepening of cooperation will help Huaneng build more high-quality photovoltaic power stations and promote the large-scale application of clean energy. ”

The power station falls under Guizhou’s reserve listings for the 2018 to 2020 “Three-Year Rolling Plan” for agricultural and forestry biomass power generation projects.

The project consists an agricultural photovoltaic power station with a combined installed capacity of 80MW, in two phases of 30MW and 50MW respectively.

To lower BOS costs in actual power generation, and bring higher ROI for the project owner, the agricultural solar power station features LONGi Hi-MO 4 modules.

The Gangwu power station was constructed on mountainous terrain and divided into 29 square arrays with a minimum inclination angle of 15 degrees, which increased the difficulty of both module delivery and construction.

Additionally, persistent rain and fog during the construction phase frequently affected traffic situation.

LONGi and Huaneng have entered into a partnership for the first time in Guizhou Province.

Since 2015, LONGi has been associated in the construction of Huaneng’s first monocrystalline solar power plant, the first 100MW-level photovoltaic poverty alleviation power plant, and the first national photovoltaic top runner project connected to the grid.

Huaneng Guanling spokesperson said: “As the world’s leading mono-crystalline module supplier, LONGi has continually advanced the technology of its products.

“We also saw the prompt service attitude of the LONGi team throughout the cooperation period and we firmly believe LONGi to be a reliable and trustworthy partner.”

In February last year, LONGi Solar secured a contract to supply modules for the 224MW bifacial+tracker solar farm to be built in Mitchell County, Georgia.