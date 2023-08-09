Velocette is a gas-condensate prospect targeting Cretaceous Nise turbidite sands on the eastern flank of the Utgard High in the Norwegian Sea

Longboat Energy commences drilling operations on Velocette exploration well in Norway. (Credit: D Thory from Pixabay)

Longboat Energy, an emerging full-cycle E&P company active in Norway and Malaysia, is pleased to announce the commencement of drilling operations on the Velocette (PL1016) exploration well in Norway (Company 20%).

Velocette is a gas-condensate prospect targeting Cretaceous Nise turbidite sands on the eastern flank of the Utgard High in the Norwegian Sea. The prospect benefits from seismic amplitude anomalies indicative of gas-filled sands and is located within tieback distance from the Equinor operated, producing Aasta Hansteen field (45 km).

Velocette is estimated to contain gross unrisked mean resources of 177 mmboe (35 mmboe net to Longboat JAPEX Norge AS) with a geological chance of success of 30%. A number of follow on opportunities exist within license PL1016 with aggregate gross unrisked mean resources of about 200 mmboe, which would be significantly de-risked by success in the Velocette well. The key risks associated with this prospect are reservoir presence and quality.

The license partnership consists of Longboat JAPEX Norge AS (20%), OMV Norge AS (40% operator) and INPEX Idemitsu Norge AS (40%).

Helge Hammer, Chief Executive of Longboat Energy, commented: “We are excited to have commenced drilling the Velocette prospect which will be our ninth exploration well. Velocette is a gas weighted opportunity targeting very significant prospective resources. The exploration well also has significant follow-on potential that will be derisked in the case of success.”

