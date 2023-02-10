Sun Mountain is the Lightsource BP’s second project in the city of Pueblo, following 300MWac/198MWᴀᴄ Bighorn Solar project, and represents around half a billion-dollar investment in Colorado’s clean power infrastructure

The Sun Mountain solar project in Pueblo. (Credit: Lightsource bp)

Lightsource BP, together with its partners Xcel Energy and McCarthy Building Companies, has commenced commercial operations at the 293MWdc Sun Mountain solar project in Pueblo, Colorado, US.

Sun Mountain is the Lightsource BP’s second project in the city of Pueblo, following 300MWac/198MWᴀᴄ Bighorn Solar project, which started operations in December 2021.

It represents around half a billion-dollar investment in Colorado’s clean power infrastructure.

The 293MW project is expected to provide more than 53,000 homes with adequate clean energy, eliminating more than 400,000 metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions a year.

The solar facility, financed, owned, and operated by Lightsource BP, will deliver electricity to Xcel Energy under a long-term power purchase agreement.

It is expected to provide electricity from around 80% renewable sources and reduce 85% carbon emissions by 2030.

Xcel Energy Colorado president Robert Kenney said: “This collaboration benefits the community, the state and all our customers by bringing more clean, low-cost energy to our system, while meeting our commitment to our communities as we lead the clean energy transition.”

Lightsource BP Americas CEO Kevin Smith said: “As long-term members of the Pueblo community, we look forward to delivering affordable clean energy for decades while continuing to expand our investment in Colorado to help power the state’s low carbon future.

“What’s really exciting is that this progress toward healthier communities is also creating new career opportunities for Americans and boosting local economies.”

At both the solar farms in Pueblo, Lightsource BP has installed a total of more than 3,000 acres of shortgrass prairie, to support the habitat for wildlife.

The Sun Mountain solar is said to have created hundreds of jobs across the supply chain, while supporting domestic manufacturers and low carbon products.

US-based construction company McCarthy Building Companies served as Engineer, Procure, and Construct (EPC) contractor for the project.

The solar facility is installed with 636,990 ultra-low carbon solar panels from Arizona-based First Solar and smart solar trackers from New Mexico-based Array Technologies.

McCarthy successfully constructed large utility-scale projects in Colorado and across the US, including Lightsource BP’s Bighorn Solar project.

McCarthy Renewable Energy and Storage vice president of operations Justin Peterson said: “Working with Lightsource bp on some of the largest solar projects in the state has been a remarkable experience for our team.

“Colorado has made clear its desire to be at the forefront of developing and delivering renewable energy.

“Sun Mountain brings us another step closer to that goal while also generating hundreds of clean energy jobs within the state, many of which result in longer term career builders.”