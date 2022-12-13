The government of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago (GoRTT) has approved the 148MWp solar project, after the consortium reached the Final Investment Decision, with BP and Shell as initial shareholders

The consortium has reached the Final Investment Decision. (Credit: Lightsource bp Renewable Energy Investments Limited)

The government of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago (GoRTT) has approved the construction of a large, 112MWac/148MWp solar project in the country.

A consortium comprising bp Alternative Energy Trinidad and Tobago (bpATT), Shell Renewables Caribbean, and Lightsource bp will build the solar project.

The project represents the first large-scale solar project in Trinidad and Tobago.

Earlier this month, the consortium partners signed an agreement with the government to reach a Final Investment Decision (FID) on the project.

BP and Shell have signed a binding heads of terms agreement with the National Energy Corporation of Trinidad and Tobago (National Energy) for a shareholding in the project.

National Energy is a state-owned agency dedicated to supporting the sustainable development of the energy industry in the country.

Lightsource bp will provide the construction management services for the project.

Lightsource bp EMEA and APAC CEO Kareen Boutonnat said: “This consortium is a clear demonstration of how energy companies can combine experience and skill sets to support national decarbonization targets.

“We’re proud to apply our development, engineering, finance and new market entry experience to realise Trinidad and Tobago’s large-scale solar ambitions through this partnership and act as an enabler for the country’s energy transition.”

The project is located across two sites, at the 92MWac/122MWp Brechin Castle site, and a 20MWac/26MWp Orange Grove site.

The consortium will begin the construction on both sites of the project in the first quarter of 2023 and the sites are expected to be operational in Q3 and Q4 of 2024.

It will produce 302,500MWh of renewable electricity a year, which is adequate to power the equivalent of 42,500 households and eliminate 165,500 tonnes of CO2 emissions.

The solar project in Trinidad and Tobago represents the first time for a consortium involving BP, Shell, and Lightsource bp, to work together on a joint project.

Shell senior vice president and country chair Eugene Okpere said: “This project underscores Shell’s commitment to helping Trinidad and Tobago’s move towards a low-carbon energy future.

“This solar project will supply the first green electrons to the grid and is a significant step in the country’s Energy Transition journey.

“Collectively, Government, private sector and academia brought new perspectives to help chart new territory for this country’s renewable energy future and we look forward to what will come.”