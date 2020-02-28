Supported by Peak Power’s SYNERGY software, the three customer-sited storage systems total 1.0 MW for an electrical capacity of 4.2 MWh, which makes them one of the largest behind-the-meter virtual power plants (VPP) in the State

Kruger Energy partners with peak power to optimise operation of energy storage projects in New York State. (Credit: Tumisu from Pixabay)

Kruger Energy Inc. and Peak Power today announced the successful commissioning of three behind-the-meter energy storage systems in New York State as part of a strategic partnership to expand into the New York distributed generation market, and explore business models in the electrification of trucking and industrial sectors. Supported by Peak Power’s SYNERGY software, the three customer-sited storage systems total 1.0 MW for an electrical capacity of 4.2 MWh, which makes them one of the largest behind-the-meter virtual power plants (VPP) in the State. The systems are located at commercial facilities owned by GHP Realty (GHP), a leading property manager in the State of New York.

The VPP will participate in the Con Edison Demand Management Program and is designed to perform load displacement for office buildings, reduce utility costs related to capacity obligations and delivery charges, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, as well as enable other market revenue streams such as Con Edison Demand Response and NYISO ICAP for GHP.

‘‘We are very excited to enter the New York energy storage market,” said Jean Roy, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Kruger Energy. “With several energy storage projects under way in Canada and the U.S., we needed the very best optimization software on the market to offer our customers the most innovative and cost-efficient solution, which is why we partnered with Peak Power.”

“We are delighted to be working with Kruger Energy and GHP on delivering these projects and supporting New York State’s goal of 3,000 MW of energy storage by 2030,” said Derek Lim Soo, Chief Executive Officer at Peak Power.

Source: Company Press Release