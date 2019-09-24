Yakaar-2 encountered approximately 30m of net gas pay in similar high-quality Cenomanian reservoir to the Yakaar-1 exploration well

Image: Kosmos plans to develop Yakaar-Teranga resource in a phased approach. Photo: Courtesy of David Mark from Pixabay.

US-based independent oil and gas exploration and production company Kosmos Energy announced that the Yakaar-2 appraisal well, located offshore Senegal, has confirmed a significant natural gas resource.

Kosmos said that Yakaar-2 encountered approximately 30m of net gas pay in a similar high-quality Cenomanian reservoir to the Yakaar-1 exploration well.

According to the company, the confirmation of the gas resource continues the 100% success rate of wells targeting the Mauritania/Senegal gas trend.

In addition, the results would support the company’s view that the Yakaar-Teranga resource base has the potential to support an LNG project that provides significant volumes of natural gas to both domestic and export markets.

Kosmos chairman and chief executive officer Andrew G Inglis said: “The Yakaar-2 appraisal well demonstrates the scale and quality of the Yakaar resource base. Senegal is one of the fastest growing economies in the world and Kosmos is excited to be working alongside BP and PETROSEN to support the country’s growing energy needs.”

Yakaar-2 was drilled approximately 9km from Yakaar-1

Yakaar-2 appraisal well, located offshore Senegal, was drilled in approximately 2,500m of water to a total measured depth of around 4,800m.

Along with Kosmos, PETROSEN and BP are partners in the Yakaar-Teranga gas project. The Valaris DS-12 rig deployed by BP will now move to the Orca-1 exploration well in Mauritania.

In addition, the company plans to develop Yakaar-Teranga resource in a phased approach, where Phase 1 would provide domestic gas and data to optimize the development of future phases.

In 2014, the President of Senegal launched ‘Plan Emergent Senegal’ initiative, and the Yakaar-Teranga development is expected to support the government plans.

Kosmos’ key assets includes production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and US Gulf of Mexico, along with gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

In July, Kosmos and its partners made a new gas discovery within the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim project, located at the maritime border of Senegal and Mauritania, in the Atlantic Ocean.