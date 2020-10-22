The Acadiana natural gas pipeline project is planned to be commissioned in the second quarter of 2022

The Sabine Pass LNG export terminal is being expanded to add the sixth liquefaction train (Credit: Michal Jarmoluk from Pixabay)

Kinder Morgan has secured permission from the US Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) to start construction of the proposed $145m Acadiana natural gas pipeline project in Louisiana.

The project, which is planned to be commissioned in the second quarter of 2022, is expected to boost gas capacity by around 0.95 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd), reported Reuters.

Last year, Kinder Morgan Louisiana Pipeline Company (KMLP) filed an application with the FERC seeking approval to build and operate three new natural gas-fired compressor units at its existing Compressor Station 760 (CS 760) in Acadia Parish, Louisiana, and miscellaneous auxiliary facilities.

The project also includes piping modifications and new control valves at the existing Columbia Gulf Meter Station (CGT Meter Station), in Evangeline Parish, Louisiana.

The Acadiana project is expected to increase north-to-south gas transportation capacity on KMLP’s pipeline system by approximately 894 million cubic feet of natural gas per day.

Acadiana project to deliver gas to Sabine Pass LNG export plant

Kinder said most of that gas from the project will be supplied to Cheniere Energy’s Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Louisiana while the remaining will be made available for sale.

Located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana, the Sabine Pass LNG export terminal is being expanded to add the sixth liquefaction train. The new unit will increase the facility’s total LNG export capacity to 27 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa).

In addition to a 4.5Mtpa capacity sixth train, the Sabine Pass LNG export terminal expansion project includes the development of a third LNG berth along with supporting infrastructure at the facility.

Earlier this year, Kinder Morgan and EIG Global Energy Partners have achieved full commercial operations at the nearly $2bn Elba Liquefaction project in the US.