One of the main objectives of the hydrogen feasibility study is to evaluate the possibility of using the gas for long-term cost-competitive emissions reduction in the country

Image: Singaporean government awards contract for hydrogen feasibility study to KBR and Argus. Photo: courtesy of rawpixel from Pixabay.

US engineering company KBR and UK-based commodity information provider Argus Media have won a contract from the Singaporean government to carry out a hydrogen feasibility study.

The feasibility study will pertain to hydrogen imports and downstream applications.

The project has been commissioned by the National Climate Change Secretariat (NCCS), Strategy Group, in the Singaporean Prime Minister’s Office in conjunction with the Singapore Economic Development Board and Energy Market Authority.

Objective of the hydrogen feasibility study

One of the main goals of the hydrogen feasibility study is to evaluate the potential use of gas for long-term cost-competitive emissions reduction in the region.

In this regard, KBR and Argus will undertake market and technical studies covering potential sources of hydrogen imports to the Southeast Asian country based on availability, technical feasibility, cost, and supply security up to the year 2050.

According to KBR, hydrogen generation can include fossil fuel-based generation methods in the short term, and new, low-carbon or green forms of production in the long term.

Argus is expected to bring its expertise in energy markets and large-scale energy transitions to quantify the potential for a transition from conventional, fossil fuel technologies to the hydrogen alternative.

As part of the hydrogen feasibility study, competition from the latest technologies like battery electric vehicles and solar photovoltaics will also be looked into. The detailed analysis will help policy makers in Singapore regarding the most balanced approach to take for decarbonising the economy across various sectors.

KBR will organise workshops and consultation sessions with major stakeholders that are critical to the deployment of imported hydrogen in the country, which will include representatives from the hydrogen supply, manufacturing, electricity generation, and transport sectors.

The US engineering company will also make recommendations about research, development and deployment (RD&D) investment opportunities for the country to create a competitive hydrogen economy in the long term.

KBR energy solutions – services president Jay Ibrahim said: “We are delighted to be part of this strategic project supporting a prestigious partner to explore the potential of using hydrogen as a sustainable source of energy for Asia Pacific.

“The work will be undertaken by KBR Consulting, where our strategic master-planning capability resides to help customers improve their sustainability, energy efficiency and maximize asset performance.”