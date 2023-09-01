The Kakrapar Atomic Power Project is located in Gujarat, and features two Pressurised Heavy Water Reactors (PHWRs) with a capacity of 700MW each (Unit-3 and Unit-4), are the country’s first pair of indigenously designed PHWRs

Kakrapar nuclear power plant starts operations. (Credit: Lukáš Lehotský on Unsplash)

India’s largest indigenously developed 700MWe nuclear power plant, the Kakrapar Atomic Power Project (KAPP) Unit-3 in the state of Gujarat, has started operations at full capacity.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on social media platform X, congratulated the scientists and engineers associated with the project, on achieving a new milestone.

Modi posted on X: “India achieves another milestone. The first largest indigenous 700MWe Kakrapar Nuclear Power Plant Unit-3 in Gujarat starts operations at full capacity. Congratulations to our scientists and engineers.”

KAPP is located in Kakarapar near Vyara, Gujarat, and features two Pressurised Heavy Water Reactors (PHWRs) with a capacity of 700MW each (Unit-3 and Unit-4).

The project also has two units of 220MW PHWRs already in operation.

KAPP 3 and 4 are the country’s first pair of indigenously designed PHWRs with a 700MW unit size and enhanced safety features.

According to the Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL), KAPP 3 already started commercial operations on 30 June 2023, but was operating only at 90% of its capacity.

All the civil works at Unit-4 are completed, with progressive completion, testing and commissioning of various equipment or systems in progress.

The unit has completed the hydro test of primary heat transport (PHT) system, reactor building proof test, integrated leak rate test (ILRT) and hot conditioning.

In addition, the reactor unit successfully achieved Turbine-Generator operation on Barring Gear in July this year.

India’s Union Home Minister Amit Shah posted on X: “India’s power acquires a new dimension today as our largest indigenous 700MWe Kakrapar Nuclear Power Plant Unit-3 in Gujarat starts operations at full capacity.

“It is a firm step towards attaining PM @narendramodi Ji’s vision of self-sufficiency in power production. My heartfelt congratulations to the scientists and engineers involved in the project.”

The NPCIL plans to build 16,700MW of PHWRs across the country and has granted financial and administrative sanctions for them, reported news agency Wion.

The construction of 700MW nuclear power plants is already underway at Rawatbhata in Rajasthan (RAPS 7 and 8) and at Gorakhpur in Haryana (GHAVP 1 and 2), said the publication.