Sterlite Power received the Letter of Intent from RECPDCL. (Credit: Sterlite Power)

India-based private sector power transmission company Sterlite Power has secured an order for 20GW Phase 3 of the Part F Transmission project in the Indian state of Rajasthan.

The order, secured through a tariff-based competitive bidding (TBCB) process, indicates the company’s second venture into green energy transmission projects in Rajasthan.

Sterlite Power has received a Letter of Intent (LoI) from REC Power Development and Consultancy, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Rural Electricity Corporation, to build the project.

The company will build the project on a build, own, operate, and transfer (BOOT) basis, in a period of 35 years.

The Phase 3 Part F project involves the construction of a 350km, 765kV transmission corridor that connects the renewable energy zone of Fatehgarh 3 to the substation at Beawar.

It also involves the construction of a 3000MVA 765/400kV substation at Beawar and the construction of two LILO lines, covering around 120km.

The project also includes Static Synchronous Compensators (STATCOM) system implementation at Fatehgarh 3 substation.

Sterlite Power managing director Pratik Agarwal said: “We are very happy to win our second green energy corridor project in Rajasthan.

“The development of these critical renewable infrastructure assets is indeed a significant step toward advancing India’s renewable energy goals. We are ready to deliver world-class assets and help the country march towards a greener future.”

Sterlite Power will be the first private transmission infrastructure developer in the country to implement a STATCOM.

In March this year, Sterlite Power secured an order for Phase 3 of the Part G project, dubbed Fatehgarh 3 Beawar Transmission.

Together with Part F, the two transmission projects will entail the construction of a 700km transmission corridor.

The corridor enables the evacuation of a significant portion of 20GW of green power from renewable-rich energy zones in Fatehgarh (9.1GW), Bhadla (8GW), and Ramgarh (2.9GW).

Once completed, the transmission corridor will be the largest among Green Energy Corridors to be constructed in the country, said the power transmission company.