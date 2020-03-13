For all three projects, K2 Management will act as project manager

K2 Management secures owner’s engineer mandate for three wind farms in Vietnam. (Credit: K2 Management.)

K2 Management has secured three owner’s engineer contracts for 240MW of wind projects in Vietnam.

For all three projects, which include two onshore wind and one offshore, K2 Management will act as project manager.

The contracts’ scope include construction management, engineering support and factory inspections and tests during their construction phase, through to commercial operation date (COD).

BIM Group, in partnership with AC Energy has awarded the contract to K2 Management for 150MW Phan Rang onshore wind project located in Vietnam.

Under the contract, the firm will provide tendering support, specification, review of geotechnical and topographical surveys, foundation design support and preparation of quality documentation.

The company has also been selected by Huong Tan Wind Power Plant and Tan Linh Wind Power Plant JSC for owner’s engineer role for two pre-construction wind projects.

K2 will be responsible for the tendering, project and construction management packages and back office engineering support for two pre-construction wind projects with a total capacity of 66MW in Vietnam’s Quang Tri Province.

The scope of work will also provide include tendering support, civil design and preparation of quality documentation.

During the construction time, K2 will be the project manager and will oversee the power plant’s construction and provide engineering support.

BIM Group Energy CEO Huy said: “After successful projects in solar, BIM Group is continuing its development in renewable energy, by investing in wind.

“With the experience of K2 Management in the region we are confident to complete our project within the challenging planning constraints, respecting safety, quality and international standards.”

K2 is selected for owner’s engineer role for 30MW nearshore project

Additionally, K2 will also provide energy yield assessment and layout, tendering support, technical specifications, contract preparation, evaluation and negotiation for a 30MW nearshore project in Ben Tre Province.

