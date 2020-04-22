The rehearing request alleges the FERC of carrying out an imbalanced and inadequate review of the Jordan Cove LNG Project proposed to be developed by Pembina Pipeline

The Jordan Cove Energy Project is being proposed to be built in Coos County. (Credit: Freeimages/Carlon San)

Various environmental groups, landowners, and native tribes in Oregon have filed for a rehearing request to the US Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) on its recent approval of the proposed Jordan Cove LNG Project and its associated pipeline in the state.

The Klamath Tribes, affected landowners, and more than 25 public interest organisations have come together to submit a joint request for rehearing on FERC’s decision, said environmental group Sierra Club.

The rehearing request alleges the FERC of carrying out an imbalanced and inadequate review of the LNG project proposed to be developed by Pembina Pipeline in Coos County.

With a planned liquefaction capacity of up to 1.04 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas per day, the Jordan Cove LNG Project will comprise five LNG trains, two LNG storage tanks, and other infrastructure. Also, a part of the project is the 369km long Pacific Connector Gas Pipeline, which has been approved as well by the FERC in March 2020.

Groups demand FERCH to undertake fresh review of Jordan Cove LNG Project

Sierra Club said that it has filed the joint rehearing request on behalf of organisations such as Pacific Coast Federation of Fisherman’s Associations and League of Women Voters chapters in the four affected counties. The environmental group asked the FERC to take back its approval and undertake a fresh environmental, public convenience and necessity, and public interest analyses of the LNG export project.

As per the rehearing request, the Jordan Cove LNG Project is not in the public interest due to significant adverse effects to both public health and safety, resources of tribes, private property rights, the environment, and also the climate.

Sierra Club senior attorney Nathan Matthews said: “Pembina has been unable to secure any of the necessary state permits to build in Oregon because there’s no getting around the fact that this project would pose an unacceptable threat to Oregon’s communities and waterways and is clearly not in the public interest. It’s disappointing that FERC failed to recognize this, and we urge them to reconsider this misguided decision.

“Regardless, FERC’s approval does nothing to change the fact that this fracked gas export terminal has no path forward and will never be built.”