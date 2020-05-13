JD Fields & Company, Inc. – a leading U.S. oil & gas pipeline and civil infrastructure STEEL products distributor – has announced the acquisition of Alameda Pipe & Steel Company, a steel products manufacturer based in Gardena, CA. The purchase of the newly branded Alameda Pipe and Fab enables the 35-year-old JD Fields & Company – which has long-operated as a company of two business units focusing on steel pipe for the Oil & Gas sector as well as steel foundation products for Civil Infrastructure – to continue its evolution into a one-stop, vertically integrated supplier and manufacturer of its own steel products.

“We are moving quickly to adapt to changing global dynamics so that steel products can be distributed and manufactured by one company,” said Jay Fields, President and COO of JD Fields & Company. “Our acquisition of Alameda Pipe and Fab is the first major step in a strategic growth plan to move into the steel manufacturing industry as we continue to expand on the West Coast. I am excited about the opportunity to absorb Alameda’s plants and bring on their top-level executives, who have the right connections and deep industry knowledge in the field to rival any competitor.”

The acquisition of the 85-year-old Alameda Co. will provide added value to both JD Fields and Alameda customers who are looking to buy top quality niche steel products with better options for contractors looking for specific products and services that meet their unique needs – even during the current down oil and gas market.