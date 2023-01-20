Jadestone is acquiring 4.6 mmboe of 2P Reserves as at an effective date of 1 January 2022. Based on the headline consideration of US$32.5 million, this represents an acquisition cost of about US$7.1/boe

Jadestone Energy to acquire interest in Sinphuhorm gas field onshore Thailand. (Credit: Terry McGraw from Pixabay)

Jadestone Energy plc (“Jadestone”, or the “Company”) an independent oil and gas production company focused on the Asia-Pacific region, is pleased to announce that it has executed a sale and purchase agreement (the “Agreement”) with Salamander Energy (S.E. Asia) Limited (the “Seller”), an affiliate of PT Medco Energi Internasional Tbk, to acquire the Seller’s interest in three legal entities, which collectively own a 9.52% non-operated interest in the producing Sinphuhorm gas field and a 27.2% interest in the Dong Mun gas discovery onshore northeast Thailand. The headline cash consideration is US$32.5 million, to be funded from the Company’s cash resources.

Highlights

Jadestone is acquiring 4.6 mmboe of 2P Reserves as at an effective date of 1 January 2022. Based on the headline consideration of US$32.5 million, this represents an acquisition cost of about US$7.1/boe. It is anticipated that, due to the effective date of 1 January 2022, the cash consideration on completion will be approximately US$26.4 million plus working capital. Positive cash flow generation from a well-understood reservoir; stable and predictable gas production of approximately 1,600 boe/d net to Jadestone, based on current rates.

Gas is contracted under a long-term high take-or-pay gas sales agreement with PTT as the buyer at a price linked to high sulphur fuel oil. Recent gas nominations have consistently exceeded the daily contract quantity.

A first direct step to create significant natural gas production within Jadestone’s portfolio over the medium-term.

Scope 1 and 2 GHG intensity of Sinphuhorm operations is estimated at 7.5kg/boe of CO 2 e, significantly lower than the upstream average, with the operator exploring plans to develop a carbon, capture and storage project at the field.

e, significantly lower than the upstream average, with the operator exploring plans to develop a carbon, capture and storage project at the field. Establishes a low-cost platform for growth in Thailand, while re-engaging directly with PTTEP, Thailand’s National Oil Company, at the same time providing further diversification of the Company’s production base.

Sinphuhorm operating costs are approximately US$3/boe and will decrease the Company’s overall unit operating costs.

The acquired assets will be managed from Jadestone’s existing Southeast Asia offices, with no incremental G&A expense and there are very limited abandonment obligations (currently estimated at c.US$2 million net) associated with the assets.

The 9.52% interest in Sinphuhorm generated approximately US$20 million (unaudited) of EBITDA in 2022.

Jadestone estimates payback on the acquisition in circa three and a half years, with returns significantly in excess of the Company’s hurdle rates.

Jadestone sees potential to enhance value through further infill drilling on the Sinphuhorm field and the potential development of the Dong Mun discovery.

Management believes further equity in the Sinphuhorm gas field could become available in the near-term.

Paul Blakeley, President and CEO, commented: “While modest in scale, this opportunistic tuck-in acquisition is low cost, low emissions intensity and very low decline production from the onshore Sinphuhorm gas field. The asset is an excellent addition to our portfolio, diversifying our existing production base, and is a first important step towards building a significant natural gas position within our portfolio as part of our energy transition strategy. Furthermore, these assets carry minimal abandonment liabilities and are administered under very attractive Thai I PSC terms with recent extensions to both the licence and the GSA.

The asset is highly predictable and reliable, running at close to 100% uptime in 2022 and with a high take-or-pay to a regional power station for electricity generation. We see upside from further infill drilling within Sinphuhorm, with wells planned in 2023 and 2024, and the potential development of the Dong Mun gas discovery, which is 100% owned by APICO, and which represents upside beyond the consideration paid. Establishing a presence in Thailand, as well as re-engaging directly with PTTEP, will also leave us well-positioned to capitalise on further potential asset divestments that we see coming to market in the near-term.”

